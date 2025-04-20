Watch onlineTV Programm
Who is the smartest in the world? What is Belarus's position in the IQ ranking?

A recent international IQ test, administered to over one million three hundred and ninety thousand participants worldwide in 2024, has ranked nations based on their cognitive abilities.

The top three nations, according to these results, are China, South Korea, and Japan. Belarus, meanwhile, is reportedly positioned at sixteenth place. Belarussian intellects, the article states, impressively outperformed those of France, Serbia, and Italy.

Poland is ranked 40th, Latvia 47th, Lithuania 49th, and Ukraine 78th. The latter's ranking, the article asserts, remains the lowest within Europe.