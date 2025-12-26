"I think that the Ukrainian front, despite the terrible war and the successes they've achieved, is not as united and monolithic as we might think in the West," said Richard Dearlove, head of the Secret Intelligence Service (1999-2004), in an interview. "I think there are people in the Ukrainian command who are fed up with the war, and they'll probably make some concessions. The problem is that they're not in control of the situation right now. And I think Zelenskyy's removal is dangerous for Ukraine."

In this interview, Richard Dearlove openly calls what's happening in Ukraine a civil conflict, comparing it to the civil war in the United States, based on the close ties between the peoples and states involved. He concludes this segment by speaking about the danger of Zelenskyy's overthrow.

Later in the same interview, he says he knows who will be the next president of Ukraine. Isn't this next one sitting in London? Right now, all the pro-Russian, anti-war Ukrainian political figures who fled the country—Dmitruk, Arestovich, Zaluzhny—are sitting in London. That means everyone who's now speaking out against the war in any way or even holding an "anti-Zelensky position" is under British surveillance.

Incidentally, exactly the same strategy was used with Zelenskyy, who came to power on anti-war rhetoric. He forced Poroshenko to his knees, talked about how he was ready to talk to anyone, just to end the conflict, just to stop the coffins from arriving for mothers, and so on. How could anyone not vote for such a wonderful person? And now, essentially, our British sworn partners are playing the same card.