Europe's economy stagnates amid geopolitical and military decisions. Recently, NATO countries purchased lethal and defensive weapons from the United States for Ukraine, totaling $2 billion. Meanwhile, Germany’s chancellor announced the need to further cut social spending for its citizens. The collective West continues to allocate its capital toward conflict with Russia, even at the expense of destroying their own economies.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditures have been rising for the tenth consecutive year. In 2024 alone, the total is projected to reach approximately $2.5 trillion.

This year, the European Union’s military spending also hit a new record — €381 billion — as nations persist in increasing their support for Ukraine.

Among European countries, Poland leads in military expenditure: Warsaw plans to spend $50 billion. Looking at the broader picture, a clear trend emerges: almost all nations are boosting their defense budgets. Why does the planet seem to be donning steel armor?

The current military-political landscape prompts many to consider the fragility and vulnerability of the existing defense systems. Every day brings new reports: procurement of weapons, troop expansions, the construction of new training grounds, and the formation of new units.

Our closest neighbors — Poland and the Baltic states — are engaged in multiple modernization programs. Recently, tanks K2 and howitzers K9A1 from South Korea arrived in Poland.

According to current estimates, the total number of South Korean K2 tanks has already reached 142 out of the 180 units contracted initially. Under a second contract signed in early August, an additional 180 units are to be delivered. The number of K9A1 howitzers is at least 189, with plans to reach 364.

Moreover, Warsaw has decided to become a key center for the production and maintenance of South Korean K2 tanks for the European market. Hyundai Rotem and Poland’s Ministry of Defense have already signed an agreement to transfer full technology — including assembly, repair, and servicing — giving Poland a chance to become a leading manufacturer of advanced armored vehicles in Europe.

Estonia has officially approved the construction of defense industrial parks. The first manufacturing facilities are expected to begin operations by the end of 2026, producing ammunition and other military products.

Bulgaria is also militarizing. Sofia has signed a contract with the German company Rheinmetall to establish two defense enterprises, including one of Europe's largest factories for gunpowder production and a plant manufacturing 155mm artillery shells according to NATO standards.

Here are some more updates: Japan, far from us geographically, announced plans to deploy long-range missiles by 2026. Israel’s Ministry of Defense signed a multimillion-dollar contract to supply 5,000 FPV drones for ground forces. France has turned to its domestic industry and approached Renault with a proposal to begin manufacturing military UAVs. Similarly, Germany’s Bundeswehr has signed a contract with Mercedes-Benz to supply 1,500 multi-purpose Wolf 2 off-road vehicles.

Pakistan’s government has officially announced the formation of a new missile forces command. The British army conducted its first combat firing of a new air defense missile system within the country. Khartoum signed a defense agreement with Islamabad worth over $1.5 billion, including the procurement of modern weaponry.

Belarus is also developing its military sector — updating its armaments, scaling its defense-industrial potential. All of this is driven by the country's objective needs for national security.