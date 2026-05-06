Will flights become more expensive?

Fedor Borisov, a leading expert at the Russian Institute of Transport Economics and Transport Policy at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, commented on the situation developing in the international flight system.

The expert highlighted several nuances. According to him, much will depend on the fuel situation at certain airports. "If there's a fuel shortage somewhere, you simply won't be able to refuel, and you won't be able to fly. Some destinations could suffer. And, of course, the cost of refueling abroad is rising sharply," he emphasized.

Therefore, rising fuel prices and shortages will have a more noticeable impact on airlines that fly internationally, and their costs will be higher.