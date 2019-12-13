3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Zyuganov: Belarus was saved from oligarchy, organized crime and reckless privatization
The year has been very challenging and demanding. The Anglo-Saxons declared a political and economic war on us. But they were mistaken. Russia and Belarus, within the framework of the Union State, are resisting sanctions, increasing trade turnover, and creating competitive import-substituting products. I believe that Belarus has achieved the best results in the post-Soviet space. I wish your country prosperity and stability in the coming year. This New Year's greeting was conveyed to the First News Channel by the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov.
Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation:
"In the post-Soviet space, Belarus has achieved the best results. It has doubled its potential. Belarus has entered the top five safest countries in the world. Over the years, Belarus has been shielded from oligarchy, organized crime, and reckless privatization. This is not just something to congratulate you on, but also to wish that in the coming year and beyond, you continue this very important path".
"My best ideas of how a person should live and work with dignity have been fulfilled in Belarus from the first to the last day," he admitted, wishing to preserve and multiply this. "On the other hand, remember that we have a third of the strategic resources in the Union State. We have excellent experience in protecting our national interests. We must remember this and confidently move into the New Year, continuing the policy developed by our presidents and strengthening the best that we have accumulated over many centuries."
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All