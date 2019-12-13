Zyuganov: Belarus was saved from oligarchy, organized crime and reckless privatization

The year has been very challenging and demanding. The Anglo-Saxons declared a political and economic war on us. But they were mistaken. Russia and Belarus, within the framework of the Union State, are resisting sanctions, increasing trade turnover, and creating competitive import-substituting products. I believe that Belarus has achieved the best results in the post-Soviet space. I wish your country prosperity and stability in the coming year. This New Year's greeting was conveyed to the First News Channel by the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov.

Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation:

"In the post-Soviet space, Belarus has achieved the best results. It has doubled its potential. Belarus has entered the top five safest countries in the world. Over the years, Belarus has been shielded from oligarchy, organized crime, and reckless privatization. This is not just something to congratulate you on, but also to wish that in the coming year and beyond, you continue this very important path".