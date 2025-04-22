1,400 trucks waiting in line to enter Poland

1,400 trucks are waiting to enter Poland. This was reported by BELTA, citing the State Border Committee.

After the holiday weekend, the line of passenger cars leaving Belarus at the Terespol (Brest) checkpoint has grown from 170 to 900 units in 24 hours. As of 10:00 today, 1,400 trucks are waiting to enter Poland at the Kukuryki (Kozlovichi) checkpoint, which was "empty" on April 21. At the same time, the Polish side processed 47% of the transport from the norm in 24 hours.

The second place in terms of the number of trucks in the queue - 830 units - is the route through the Lithuanian border crossings "Medininkai" ("Kamenny Log") and "Šalčininkai" ("Beņakoni"). In 24 hours, the adjacent side accepted 23% of trucks into its territory.

400 heavy-duty trucks are waiting to enter Latvia before the only functioning checkpoint "Paternieki" ("Grigorovshchina"). Adjacent control services processed only 33% of trucks heading to the European Union.