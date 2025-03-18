18 March Belarus celebrates Day of Internal Troops

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63fd436d-05d8-401a-ade1-b59ebbd40c69/conversions/b1a0bb46-702b-43b7-b330-fe9821ed4be1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63fd436d-05d8-401a-ade1-b59ebbd40c69/conversions/b1a0bb46-702b-43b7-b330-fe9821ed4be1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63fd436d-05d8-401a-ade1-b59ebbd40c69/conversions/b1a0bb46-702b-43b7-b330-fe9821ed4be1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/63fd436d-05d8-401a-ade1-b59ebbd40c69/conversions/b1a0bb46-702b-43b7-b330-fe9821ed4be1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

18 March is a professional holiday of the Internal Troops of Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to active and retired employees of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The range of tasks of servicemen of internal troops is very wide: ensuring public security, patrol and checkpoint service, guarding detention centers, supervision and convoying, participation in retrieval operations, guarding and protection of covert facilities, demining.

And as the Minister of Internal Affairs noted, the units never work the old way. Here they adopt the best practices of other countries and introduce everything new and advanced: from technical equipment to the expertise of military operations.

Nikolai Karpenkov, Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, Commander of the Internal Troops:

"Over the past year, for the successfully accomplished tasks, military officers of the internal troops have been honored with serious state awards. 114 officers received military ranks ahead of schedule, 129 were honored with awards signed by the head of state, 580 of our servicemen were rewarded with the rights of the Minister of Internal Affairs and 63 of our volunteers were rewarded with the rights of the Secretary of State of the Security Council. All tasks have been accomplished successfully; the internal troops are developing in all areas."