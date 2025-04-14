30th International Minsk Health Forum 2025 Commences in Minsk

The forum addresses pressing issues in the field of healthcare, facilitating the exchange of experiences and innovative developments. This year marks the milestone 30th anniversary of the International Minsk Forum, which has seen an increase in participation.

The scale of today's forum is truly impressive, featuring representatives from eight countries: Belarus, Russia, Hungary, Egypt, Iran, China, Turkey, and Switzerland, along with more than 190 exhibitors! Year after year, the International Minsk Forum gathers a diverse assembly of the medical community from all regions of our republic, including professionals engaged in the healthcare system, educational institutions with a medical focus, representatives from government structures, and business circles.

Such keen interest in the forum is no coincidence. It serves as a hub where the latest innovative solutions from major Belarusian and foreign companies converge, enhancing the quality and accessibility of medical care.

How can one assist an inoperable cancer patient in just a few sessions? This impressive task—safely addressing complex medical challenges—has been adeptly tackled by "Rosatom." At the exhibition, visitors can admire the latest model of the modern gamma therapeutic complex "Brachius." This device ensures precise targeting of pathological sites while minimizing impact on healthy tissues.

For the first time, the Medical Association of Sichuan Province is participating in the exhibition, represented by four leading clinics from the region alongside an equal number of medical equipment manufacturers. As a key partner of Belarus in the healthcare sector, they have much to offer their colleagues.

Today, we present an array of diverse fields: innovative equipment for computed tomography, radiography, and groundbreaking delivery chairs. Additionally, we showcase a somewhat unconventional direction for Belarus— the traditional Chinese medicine, particularly various preparations that are also utilized in sports medicine.