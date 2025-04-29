"Great Heritage and Common Future." An international patriotic forum is taking place in Volgograd, Russia. Experts, historians, representatives of public organizations, university rectors, educators, and journalists from 20 countries are discussing how to preserve and protect historical memory and ensure that the lessons of the past do not repeat.

On April 29, the second day of the patriotic forum of the Union State is set to feature a series of high-profile events, including participation from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Together with his Russian counterpart, he will lay flowers at the historical and memorial complex "To the Heroes of the Stalingrad Battle" on Mamaev Kurgan.

It is expected that the Presidents of Belarus and Russia will hold a separate meeting to discuss current issues regarding bilateral cooperation, regional situations, and the international agenda. The primary goal of this international platform is to preserve and protect the historical memory of the events of the Great Patriotic War.

Vadim Gigin, General Director of the National Library and Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated: "The work done not only in recent years but throughout the entire post-Soviet period has been an ongoing effort to preserve memory. We have now moved towards legislative measures to protect the memory of the Great Patriotic War, as emphasized in Article 15 of our Constitution. Directive No. 12 also indicates that the protection of memory regarding the Great Patriotic War is one of the key ideological priorities of our state."

The first day of the forum concluded with a spectacular patriotic event called "Light of the Great Victory" at the Heroes' Square on Mamaev Kurgan. For this year's light installation, over 200 tons of equipment, 62 projectors, and a thousand light fixtures were brought to the main height of Russia. For the first time, the creators utilized the capabilities of neural networks.