ABFF Head Informed FIFA and UEFA about Attack on Bus Carrying Young Footballers

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The Belarusian Football Federation (ABFF) notified the heads of FIFA and UEFA about the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the bus carrying the children's team and initiated an investigation into the incident with the relevant authorities. This information was published on the agency's official Telegram channel.

All available information is currently being collected.

Yauheni Buloichyk. ABFF President:

"We are closely monitoring the situation. We have already contacted our colleagues from FIFA and UEFA and officially informed the leadership of the international organizations about this incident. We condemn such aggression. Further information will be available later."

It should be noted that the head of the association, Yevgeny Buloychik, and General Secretary Vladimir Vertelko are currently returning from the FIFA summit.