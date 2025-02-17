3.54 RUB
About 17 mln people could live in Belarus
About 17 million people could live in Belarus, said today Prosecutor General. Andrei Shved noted that due to the losses suffered by our country during the Great Patriotic War, the economy is currently missing about half of GDP annually. The number of our population could be 80% higher. According to Andrey Shved, the scale of the tragedy of the Belarusian people turned out to be much bigger than previously thought.
The last decades have shown that the descendants of the Soviet victorious nation began to forget the lessons of history as a result of destructive information influence. First of all, the younger generation is subjected to this trend.