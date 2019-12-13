Alexander Lukashenko proposes to build high-speed lines to Minsk satellite towns

The road issue was discussed today by the President. The discussion was about the development of the network of transport arteries in general, and the accessibility of satellite towns in particular.

The head of state instructed to do everything to make it quick and easy to get from them to Minsk and back. There is still work to do here. Well, in general, a lot has been done over the past couple of years to update highways and bridges - the volume of work is growing. This is good. But Alexander Lukashenko demands to go further and put the roads between district centers and agro-towns in order. And people should also understand the logic and plans for road upgrades so that there are fewer requests on this topic.

Alexander Lukashenko started the conversation about roads with satellite towns. Or rather, how people get to Minsk from Dzerzhinsk, Zaslavl, Logoisk or Smolevichi and back.

The task was maximum one hour and better yet, faster. After all, according to the plan, their development should relieve the capital, so that it would be easier to breathe in the center.

I have already said more than once that the overpopulation of Minsk is not in favor of those people who live in Minsk. Including not in favor of those who want to come to Minsk. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

The head of state cited the Russian capital as an example. According to official data, about 13.1 million people live in Moscow. However, the real number of people living in the metropolis at the same time is 15 million people. "Continuous traffic jams, the need to build interchanges, roads, and so on a huge scale. What is pleasant for a person to live in this reinforced concrete "clothing", and all around cars, cars, cars," the President said.