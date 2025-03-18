As of March 19, Latvia intends to partially close three border crossings with Belarus and Russia

Reports from Belta, citing Latvian media, indicate that the border points of "Paternieki," "Grebnevo," and "Terekhovo" will only be accessible to motor vehicles.

The Ministry of the Interior has received a proposal from the State Border Guard regarding the partial closure of the border points "Paternieki" (known as "Grigorovshchina" on the Belarusian side), "Grebnevo" (known as "Ubylinka" on the Russian side), and "Terekhovo" (known as "Burachki" on the Russian side).

According to a draft resolution prepared by Latvia's Ministry of the Interior, commencing on March 19, 2025, passage through the aforementioned border points will be permitted exclusively for motor vehicles. As such, these crossings will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

The annotation to the project notes that the decision for partial closure of the border points is motivated by the "current geopolitical situation." The restrictions are being implemented "with the aim of enhancing border security and improving the efficiency of border control."