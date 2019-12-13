3.42 RUB
Belarus and Zimbabwe are developing cooperation in the field of education
A representative delegation from Zimbabwe, headed by the chief assistant to the President, Martin Rushwaya, is working in Minsk.
The guests have already familiarized themselves with the city and the history of the country, communicated with the leadership of the Administration of the President of Belarus, visited a number of major industrial flagships, and met with students and the faculty of the Academy of Management. The purpose of the meeting is to establish contacts in the field of education.
Martin Rushwaya, Chief Assistant to the President - Head of the President's Administration of Zimbabwe:
"The field of public administration is extremely important. And developing and learning in this field is also important. Therefore, we are pleased to take advantage of this opportunity and send two government representatives, two officials, to Belarus for training as part of the educational program. We will do everything to develop our cooperation".
The ties between Belarus and Zimbabwe have already been established in the fields of industry, medicine, and agriculture. Joint educational programs will also be created to improve the qualifications of specialists and retrain them.
