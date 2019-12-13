Belarus develops interaction with Buryatia

Contacts between Belarus and Russian regions are actively developing. The trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural interaction will be discussed at a meeting with a working group from Buryatia on Monday, September 23.

We have a long-standing cooperation with this Russian region. Belarus takes the second place in the total volume of imports of Buryatia's partner countries by the end of 2023. The main share of imports from our republic is electrical machinery and equipment, plastic products, furniture. Buryatia, in turn, supplies paper and cardboard, wood products, beverages and confectionery to Belarus. At the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, a plan of measures to develop cooperation between the two countries until 2027 was signed.