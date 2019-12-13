3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus develops interaction with Buryatia
Contacts between Belarus and Russian regions are actively developing. The trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural interaction will be discussed at a meeting with a working group from Buryatia on Monday, September 23.
We have a long-standing cooperation with this Russian region. Belarus takes the second place in the total volume of imports of Buryatia's partner countries by the end of 2023. The main share of imports from our republic is electrical machinery and equipment, plastic products, furniture. Buryatia, in turn, supplies paper and cardboard, wood products, beverages and confectionery to Belarus. At the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, a plan of measures to develop cooperation between the two countries until 2027 was signed.
In general, the figures of partnership with Russian regions are constantly growing. For example, in the first half of the year, Belarus' trade turnover with Pskov Region amounted to almost $6 million, while exports amounted to $5.2 million.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All