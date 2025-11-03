Belarus' Government Approves 28 State Programs for Next Five Years

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/755406d8-faf7-4a30-919a-e508be940a0d/conversions/9ff47f57-9fa0-483e-9eee-71322996df82-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/755406d8-faf7-4a30-919a-e508be940a0d/conversions/9ff47f57-9fa0-483e-9eee-71322996df82-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/755406d8-faf7-4a30-919a-e508be940a0d/conversions/9ff47f57-9fa0-483e-9eee-71322996df82-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/755406d8-faf7-4a30-919a-e508be940a0d/conversions/9ff47f57-9fa0-483e-9eee-71322996df82-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus approved a list of state programs for 2026-2030. The corresponding document, No. 602, dated October 31, was published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BelTA reports.

The government approved 28 state programs that will be in effect over the next five years. They cover socioeconomic development and include areas such as health, physical education and sports, roads, housing construction, tourism, culture, science and education, energy, entrepreneurship, the environment, law enforcement, and others. The Council of Ministers also designated the ministries responsible for implementing these programs.

The full list of programs and subprograms is available on the Pravo.by portal.