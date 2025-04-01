3.65 BYN
Belarus mourns - Consulate General of Myanmar in Minsk opens condolence book
news.byBelarus mourns with people of the earthquake-stricken country
People in Belarus are mourning together with the people of the earthquake-stricken country. The Consulate General of Myanmar in Minsk has become a symbolic place of memory and grief. A book of condolences has been opened here.
Citizens, heads of Belarusian ministries and departments, heads of organizations and associations have been coming here since morning to express words of the deepest sympathy and support to the people of Myanmar.