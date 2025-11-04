Belarus to Participate in China International Import Expo

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/730cdc44-11a0-40d6-a481-491b8ac18eff/conversions/55c1dd08-5f7f-4d0e-af24-43f9dcea3079-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/730cdc44-11a0-40d6-a481-491b8ac18eff/conversions/55c1dd08-5f7f-4d0e-af24-43f9dcea3079-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/730cdc44-11a0-40d6-a481-491b8ac18eff/conversions/55c1dd08-5f7f-4d0e-af24-43f9dcea3079-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/730cdc44-11a0-40d6-a481-491b8ac18eff/conversions/55c1dd08-5f7f-4d0e-af24-43f9dcea3079-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On November 5, the China International Import Expo (EXPO) will open in Shanghai. This global event, where Belarus will be prominently represented, is being held for the eighth time.

Dozens of domestic companies from various industries are ready to display their products. Belarusians have brought equipment, food products, information technologies, and educational projects to Shanghai. The total area of the national pavilion and thematic areas is over 400 square meters. Particular attention will be paid to promoting Belarus as an attractive tourist destination.

An extensive business program is also scheduled. Negotiations with representatives of Chinese regions are being prepared.