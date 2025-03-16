3.62 BYN
Belarus to Present Report on Radioactive Waste at IAEA
This week, Belarus will present a report to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the management of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. The meeting, held at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, will continue until March 28.
In addition, discussions will focus on collaboration with international organizations during the construction, commissioning, and operation phases of nuclear power plants. The project will also address the establishment of a facility for the disposal of radioactive waste.
It is worth noting that the Joint Convention, under the auspices of the IAEA, to which Belarus acceded in 2003, aims to ensure the safe management of nuclear waste and has been in force since 1997. Currently, it has 92 participating countries.