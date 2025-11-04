Belarusian Goods in Shanghai: How is China International Import Expo Going?

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1de86f43-b06f-4af2-8d52-1f2a584244fc/conversions/98c9abd3-9b29-4207-a3c5-5bd1898affc3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1de86f43-b06f-4af2-8d52-1f2a584244fc/conversions/98c9abd3-9b29-4207-a3c5-5bd1898affc3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1de86f43-b06f-4af2-8d52-1f2a584244fc/conversions/98c9abd3-9b29-4207-a3c5-5bd1898affc3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1de86f43-b06f-4af2-8d52-1f2a584244fc/conversions/98c9abd3-9b29-4207-a3c5-5bd1898affc3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The eighth China International Import Expo (EXPO) officially opened in Shanghai. Organizers claim it will break all records in 2025.

Approximately 4,000 companies are represented at the expo, with exhibitors representing 155 countries and regions, including Belarus.

The expo is being held at the National Exhibition Center, the scale of which will impress anyone who has visited it at least once. It has been here since 2018 that EXPO has been held. The event, initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is traditionally supported by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the People's Government of Shanghai.

Exhibitors occupy an area of 400,000 square meters. This is the first national exhibition in the world dedicated entirely to imports. Here, companies, including Belarusian ones, have the opportunity to directly communicate with Chinese buyers.

The first day of the EXPO is traditionally held at a high level, featuring a gala ceremony and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF). Opening up new opportunities and collaborating for a shared future is the main message of the forum in 2025. Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang delivered the keynote speech.



"The EXPO is a world-class event and a vital bridge connecting China with the rest of the world. Over the past two years, the International Import Expo has been incredibly successful, leaving a deep impression on the world. What we call the EXPO impression serves as a grand platform for openness, standing shoulder to shoulder with the world, thereby making a powerful contribution to overall development," noted Li Qiang.

Belarus is once again represented beyond thematic exhibits. EXPO guests will be able to explore the country's potential in the national pavilion. Not all countries whose companies and organizations participate in the Imported Goods Exhibition have this opportunity. The opening of the Belarusian national pavilion will take place on November 6. Its conceptual design continues to showcase Belarusian socio-cultural heritage for several years.

And the previous day, the Belarus-China Trade and Economic Forum was held. Belarusian manufacturers presented products to local companies that Belarus is ready to supply to this large and rapidly developing market.