Belarus has expanded its scientific and practical presence in Antarctica by 550 square kilometers, announced Alexey Gaidashov, the head of the 17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition.

The 17th expedition has successfully concluded, and the polar explorers are now home.

During their journey, they discovered and investigated a unique natural feature of territorial significance: an ice canyon. In the near future, a shipment containing the collected samples will arrive in Minsk for further study.

"We have outgrown our small beginnings; the space we operate in is becoming constricted, and expanding the geographic scope of our research implies the development of the scientific fields that are priorities in our work. We also remain mindful of the practical applications," Alexey Gaidashov remarked, highlighting the mission's objectives.

Our polar explorers spent 168 days on the Earth’s most remote and least-studied continent. The expedition comprised a total of 14 individuals, including physicists, biologists, geologists, ecologists, a surgeon, and a cook. Under the experienced guidance of Gaidashov, they undertook a wide range of tasks, primarily focusing on research projects related to local resources and ecology.

Gaidashov noted, "We discovered forms of biological life on these rugged rock outcrops. How do they survive there? We collected samples, which are crucial for scientific inquiry. These findings may lead to the development of new therapies based on the unique properties of these bacteria, microorganisms, and vegetative forms. Our scientists at the National Academy of Sciences are actively engaged in these studies and have already made some headway, albeit small. This is a promising avenue for the future."

The polar explorers completed hundreds of thousands of observations and accumulated thousands of samples, with a vessel transporting them arriving in St. Petersburg before they are forwarded to Minsk.

Nikita Iziderov, chief of the seasonal field base "Mount Evening," explained, "The container holds biological and geological samples along with specimens that are too cumbersome to transport by plane. Scientific samples, as well as components and equipment requiring repairs, are included in the shipment."

Belarusian specialists also hosted an international expedition. Originally planned for two days, their collaboration extended for an entire week.

"We showcased our scientific base, the instruments we use, and discussed our research efforts," Gaidashov said. "Together, we conducted two field studies using their aircraft. This is an exemplary model of how collaboration should truly function. Among the 28 participants in their group, about 20 came from what are typically termed ‘unfriendly states.’ It may seem contradictory; however, at the conclusion of our joint endeavor, we held a briefing filled with expressions of gratitude, admiration, and surprise that they had discovered such a vibrant national Antarctic program that not only signifies our presence but also actively engages in a broad spectrum of scientific research effectively and amiably, with robust safety and life-support systems in place, including the infrastructure of our new station and our technological capabilities."

Another significant event from the 17th expedition was the raising of the Belarusian flag at the Earth’s cold pole for the first time in the history of sovereign Belarus.

Gaidashov added, "But this was not merely a symbolic act. One of our members, in coordination with the Russian Federation, joined the snowmobile and ground expeditions that provide the Vostok Station with fuel and supplies. His routine work as a mechanic-driver offered invaluable experience. This is crucial not just for us as we develop our long-distance scientific endeavors but also because we have similar equipment at our disposal that requires maintenance under such harsh conditions."

The application of research in practice is an essential prospect.

Antarctica is sought after by several countries, and its exploration is intensifying every year, governed by the Antarctic Treaty. Fifty-six nations are involved, including Belarus, which aims to establish a long-term presence on this largely uncharted continent.