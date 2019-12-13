3.42 RUB
Belarusian province shows decrease in recidivism
The regions of Belarus see a decrease in recidivism. This was announced on September 30 in Novopolotsk, where the meeting of local authorities was held with the participation of the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic
The key question is how to help a person with a criminal record adjust to life on the outside.
Among the reasons that drive people to commit crime again are alcohol abuse, unwillingness to work. Such people are in control, individualized approach and proactive work are needed. New forms and methods of interaction with people are also needed.
"This work has to be absolutely comprehensive. This does not lie only with law enforcement officers or, for example, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Absolutely not. When everyone deals with this problem, including the heads of enterprises, organizations that need personnel today, of course, the result will be great - said Natalia Kochanova, the Chairsperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus. - Based on the issues that were also considered and the progress of consideration of this issue at the meeting, I am sure that this situation should change in the near future. Because this matter is under control. In October, the heads of the businesses that employ such people will be heard. Well, in general we need to do an analysis."
The Speaker of the Council of the Republic explained that the these issues were considered in Novopolotsk, as the city had recently seen some increase in the rate of recidivism. All the reasons have been analyzed.
