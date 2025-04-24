Belarusian science aimed at result. Minsk hosts session of General Assembly of NAS

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83261462-98c2-4e80-9c92-081bb8991cca/conversions/78609b70-86a0-47ca-8d2b-c59a49892e94-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83261462-98c2-4e80-9c92-081bb8991cca/conversions/78609b70-86a0-47ca-8d2b-c59a49892e94-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83261462-98c2-4e80-9c92-081bb8991cca/conversions/78609b70-86a0-47ca-8d2b-c59a49892e94-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/83261462-98c2-4e80-9c92-081bb8991cca/conversions/78609b70-86a0-47ca-8d2b-c59a49892e94-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian science is result-oriented and ready to respond to any request of enterprises and the state. This was discussed in Minsk on April 25 during the session of the General Assembly of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Belarus. More than 400 participants determine the vectors of development for the future.

Today, our specialists work in all areas - from microelectronics and space to new materials and agricultural technologies. In 2024, more than 300 developments were introduced to economy. Among them are ultrapure quartz glasses for microelectronics, RNA vaccines against oncology, as well as a small series of electric cars as well as the joint project for electric motorcycle in collaboration with Motovelozavod factory.