3.65 BYN
3.07 BYN
3.49 BYN
Belarusian science aimed at result. Minsk hosts session of General Assembly of NAS
Belarusian science is result-oriented and ready to respond to any request of enterprises and the state. This was discussed in Minsk on April 25 during the session of the General Assembly of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Belarus. More than 400 participants determine the vectors of development for the future.
Today, our specialists work in all areas - from microelectronics and space to new materials and agricultural technologies. In 2024, more than 300 developments were introduced to economy. Among them are ultrapure quartz glasses for microelectronics, RNA vaccines against oncology, as well as a small series of electric cars as well as the joint project for electric motorcycle in collaboration with Motovelozavod factory.
Russia remains the leader among all countries in terms of the number of joint initiatives in the scientific sphere. Today, scientists from the two countries are building a common scientific and technological space. The focus of attention is on space, energy, microelectronics, artificial intelligence, as well as human health and agriculture. A new remote sensing satellite is currently under development. At the same time, scientists are jointly developing intelligent electronics, robots and electric motors for cars, laser systems for communications systems.