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Belarusian Union of Journalists Calls Ukrainian Attack on Children’s Bus a Deliberate Terror Act
The Belarusian Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on a bus carrying children from Gomel as a deliberate terrorist attack targeting Belarusian minors. The organisation asserts that the assault was meticulously planned to provoke Minsk into a harsh response and trigger a new spiral of escalation.
Arguments Pointing to a Calculated Crime
According to the Belarusian Union of Journalists, several factors leave no doubt about the intentional and cynical nature of the aggression by the Kyiv Bandera regime:
The bus was clearly marked with “CHILDREN” signage, making it easily identifiable even to drone operators;
The attack occurred in an area completely devoid of Russian military installations or critical infrastructure — a targeted hunt for civilians, specifically children;
Targeting children is a hallmark tactic of those continuing the neo-Nazi and Banderite tradition of genocide, especially symbolic on the eve of the 85th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War;
The timing was chosen with precision: immediately after President Lukashenko’s sincere and constructive peace proposals in his interview with Al-Arabiya, while President Zelensky was abroad (an apparent attempt to evade personal responsibility), and just before a scheduled meeting between the leaders of Belarus and Russia (a clear effort to drive a wedge between allies);
The location — Russia’s Bryansk region — was selected to disrupt the emerging peace momentum, paralyse logistics, and destroy the upcoming tourist and sporting season in Belarus;
The immediate reaction of fugitive extremists and grant-funded media structures — attempts to justify Kyiv, shift blame onto Russia, and sow panic among Belarusians — further reveals the coordinated information-terror campaign.
The Strategic Goal
The Belarusian Union of Journalists concludes that the true objectives of this terrorist act were:
To intimidate the Belarusian people;
To drag official Minsk into direct military involvement;
To derail potential peace negotiations;
To frighten Russian citizens and visa-free European tourists planning to visit Belarus for rest and recreation.
Belarus’s Response
The Union is confident that Belarus will respond with composure and resolve, acting strictly in accordance with its national interests and the broader cause of regional peace. All victims will receive the fullest possible assistance and support from the state. The terrorists’ goals will not be achieved, and those responsible will face inevitable and just retribution.