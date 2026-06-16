The Belarusian Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on a bus carrying children from Gomel as a deliberate terrorist attack targeting Belarusian minors. The organisation asserts that the assault was meticulously planned to provoke Minsk into a harsh response and trigger a new spiral of escalation.

Arguments Pointing to a Calculated Crime

According to the Belarusian Union of Journalists, several factors leave no doubt about the intentional and cynical nature of the aggression by the Kyiv Bandera regime:

The bus was clearly marked with “CHILDREN” signage, making it easily identifiable even to drone operators;

The attack occurred in an area completely devoid of Russian military installations or critical infrastructure — a targeted hunt for civilians, specifically children;

Targeting children is a hallmark tactic of those continuing the neo-Nazi and Banderite tradition of genocide, especially symbolic on the eve of the 85th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War;

The timing was chosen with precision: immediately after President Lukashenko’s sincere and constructive peace proposals in his interview with Al-Arabiya, while President Zelensky was abroad (an apparent attempt to evade personal responsibility), and just before a scheduled meeting between the leaders of Belarus and Russia (a clear effort to drive a wedge between allies);

The location — Russia’s Bryansk region — was selected to disrupt the emerging peace momentum, paralyse logistics, and destroy the upcoming tourist and sporting season in Belarus;

The immediate reaction of fugitive extremists and grant-funded media structures — attempts to justify Kyiv, shift blame onto Russia, and sow panic among Belarusians — further reveals the coordinated information-terror campaign.

The Strategic Goal

The Belarusian Union of Journalists concludes that the true objectives of this terrorist act were:

To intimidate the Belarusian people;

To drag official Minsk into direct military involvement;

To derail potential peace negotiations;

To frighten Russian citizens and visa-free European tourists planning to visit Belarus for rest and recreation.

Belarus’s Response