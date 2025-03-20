Watch onlineTV Programm
Belarusian visa online for period up to 90 days. New service for foreigners on single portal

Foreign citizens can get electronic visa to Belarus on the unified portal of electronic services «Е-Pasluga». The service is available to foreigners entering the country.

That enables to issue short-term visas of category C for a period of up to 90 days without visiting consular offices.

In the future it is planned to issue electronic visas of other categories, i.e., for study. The project has been implemented jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.