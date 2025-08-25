Belgian blogger about Lukashenko: For us, he is frontman between Russia and Europe

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48a1a760-8c40-4038-bd29-8aefeaf81055/conversions/ceb75d19-4660-46ea-9999-cf9e76ab897b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48a1a760-8c40-4038-bd29-8aefeaf81055/conversions/ceb75d19-4660-46ea-9999-cf9e76ab897b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48a1a760-8c40-4038-bd29-8aefeaf81055/conversions/ceb75d19-4660-46ea-9999-cf9e76ab897b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/48a1a760-8c40-4038-bd29-8aefeaf81055/conversions/ceb75d19-4660-46ea-9999-cf9e76ab897b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Blogger Roman Zubenko has been living in Europe (in Belgium) for 20 years, although he was born in Krasnoyarsk. His first acquaintance with Belarus happened five years ago, in 2020, when he visited Brest.

Roman was asked whether he has been following the Belarusian agenda throughout all these years, because 2020 was not an easy year for Belarus. Back then, no one could have imagined that in 2025, American leader Donald Trump himself would call Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The blogger told how all this is positioned in Europe in the Spotlight Interview.

"For Europeans, Belarus and Russia are one and the same. They know who Lukashenko is; they know that he is a very tough person, with a strong-willed position. And this is evident in everything; there is order in your country. I enjoy what I see. I went to Minsk and (saw - news.by note) amazingly clean streets. There are markings everywhere, as if they are painted every week," the interlocutor shared his impressions.



Roman admitted that he considers Alexander Lukashenko to be a manager and that he enjoys watching the meetings with officials, "how they are standing at attention."