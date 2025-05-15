Belousov: Russia and Belarus, As Allies, Share a Common Defense Space

Russia and Belarus, as allies, are united by a shared defense space and are duty-bound to strengthen it as swiftly as possible amid the current highly complex international landscape. This was emphasized by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on May 16 during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to BELTA.

“I would like to highlight that Russia and Belarus are not merely allies,” Belousov stated. “We possess a common defense space that we are committed to reinforcing, especially given the very difficult international situation. We must do so as quickly as possible.” He identified three key areas in which the nations are working jointly to bolster their defense cooperation.