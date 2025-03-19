Belskaya: Belarus stood firm in 2020, it will still stand firm now

Selective country mechanisms turn the international aspects of work for human rights into a farсe. It's been brought to the attention by Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Larysa Belskaya at the event during the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The answer sounded regarding the recent report on Belarus.

Larysa Belskaya:

"What is the sanity of judgment that international crimes are committed in a peaceful country? – In the necessity to maintain negative information noise around my country at any cost. To solve this task, fakes about alleged "bloody massacres and repressions of the regime" are produced and the illusion of a 'terrible 9-million Belarus that is hostile to 450-million Europe' is created."

"Five years have passed since the presidential election in Belarus, which the West tried to use to implode the political system and create chaos in the country. It didn't succeed. But it wants to take revenge. Increasing pressure on Belarus confirms this assessment, Larisa Belskaya said.

The diplomat noted that the Belarusian society and the state had stood firm in 2020 and will stand firm now. "The country is developing and confidently moving forward. During the recent presidential election, the people of Belarus confirmed their choice in favor of stability," she added.