Belyaev: Lukashenko Wants To Make Belarus a Model Country for Others to Follow

Following the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko, Alexey Belyaev, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism at BSU shared his impressions of the event and discussed the government’s agenda.

The world is indeed unsettled right now, with political turbulence shaking state after state. Belyaev remarked that everyone understands that Belarus will never be left in peace. Each inauguration brings similarities to the last, but also differences, as the circumstances under which the President takes office vary. Conditions have changed.

"He spoke about the situation surrounding us. A war has begun in our vicinity. We must continue our constructive work amidst these constantly changing external forces. We cannot allow the level we have achieved to drop. We need to enhance the effectiveness of our state and create all possible conditions for our citizens. We must not only focus on Minsk but also reach out to the regions," said the Dean of the Department of Journalism.

According to Belyaev, it should be good for citizens of our country to live anywhere in Belarus. They should have access to jobs and comfortable living and leisure conditions no matter where they are. Thus, roads and infrastructure are our responsibility.

"The President spoke about technologies and our new achievements—both the nuclear power plant and advancements in space. He mentioned that we are recognized as a technological state, with every tenth tractor in the world being Belarusian. When you consider the scale, it's a tremendous accomplishment. We must continue on this path. Innovations and all technological inventions should be driven not merely for the sake of technology but for the benefit of people," emphasized the Dean of the Department of Journalism.