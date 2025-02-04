Beware, Fake! Belarusians receive false notifications about recruitment into Russian army

A spam attack is being carried out on the email of Belarusian government agencies. The letters are sent from an email address on mail.ru, allegedly on behalf of the administration of the Milkovsky Municipal District of the Kamchatka Krai.

The correspondence informs about recruiting candidates for service in the Russian army under a contract and for participation in the SMO "within the framework of cooperation." Of course, this is fake. No recruitment under a contract for the Armed Forces of Russia "within the framework of cooperation" is being carried out in Belarus.