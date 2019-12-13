3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Chirkov: BRICS stands for a just world order
Today BRICS shows itself as a promising organization with great potential. This opinion was shared by Russian expert Maxim Chirkov. According to him, in today's complicated world there is a greater need than ever for organizations whose members do not oppose each other, but together seek ways to move forward.
It is absolutely certain that the interaction between Belarus and BRICS is beneficial for both the Republic of Belarus and the BRICS countries themselves. Participation in such events is a guarantee that the Belarusian economy has a very serious protection or insurance against sanctions, that Belarusian goods will be in demand abroad. I think that all the BRICS member countries and all the countries that will take part in the events are trustworthy partners who are not going to build these economic relations guided by some political narratives. And I think this desire, this cooperation without any of these political narratives, is the most important thing that unites the countries that are BRICS members, that declare their desire to join and work together with the BRICS countries.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All