Chirkov: BRICS stands for a just world order

It is absolutely certain that the interaction between Belarus and BRICS is beneficial for both the Republic of Belarus and the BRICS countries themselves. Participation in such events is a guarantee that the Belarusian economy has a very serious protection or insurance against sanctions, that Belarusian goods will be in demand abroad. I think that all the BRICS member countries and all the countries that will take part in the events are trustworthy partners who are not going to build these economic relations guided by some political narratives. And I think this desire, this cooperation without any of these political narratives, is the most important thing that unites the countries that are BRICS members, that declare their desire to join and work together with the BRICS countries.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor at the Institute of Economics and Finance of the State University of Management (Russia)