The presidential campaign in Poland was "extremely dirty," much like everything currently unfolding in Eastern Europe. This opinion was shared by Maksim Chirkov, Associate Professor at the State University of Management.

"Indeed, Poland records a considerable number of violations. The electoral campaign can truly be described as dirty. However, I believe this aligns with the broader situation across Europe, especially in Eastern Europe. We are witnessing the victory or sharp strengthening of the position of inconvenient candidates for Western countries. Therefore, in the fight to promote candidates favorable to the West, all means are justified," commented Maksim Chirkov.