Contracts Worth Nearly $40 Million Signed on MILEX-2025 Opening Day

On the first day of the MILEX-2025 arms exhibition held in Minsk, contracts totaling approximately $40 million were signed. This was exclusively shared by Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus.

"On the first day of the exhibition, the activity was very high, and several contracts have already been signed. I will specify the amount: around $40 million USD was accumulated during the first day. The work is ongoing. There are many meetings planned not only today and tomorrow but also on the final day of the exhibition. As you know, a large number of official delegations have arrived, including