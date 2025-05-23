Controversial Elections in Poland: Presidential Candidate Alleged to Have Used Illegal Substances

The Polish presidential race has entered its final stretch, and tensions are mounting. Karol Navrocki, the candidate from the Law and Justice party, has been suspected of using forbidden substances. The incident occurred live during a televised debate, when Navrocki was seen placing an unknown packet into his mouth. This has sparked intense discussions among netizens, with many noting that such behavior from Navrocki is not unprecedented—he was previously caught with a sleeping pill on air.

Officially, the sale of packets containing tobacco is prohibited in Poland, adding to the controversy. The politician attempted to justify his actions, claiming that what he consumed was "nicotine chewing gum," and even expressed his willingness to take a drug test alongside his opponent, Rafał Trzaskowski.