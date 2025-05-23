3.76 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.39 BYN
Controversial Elections in Poland: Presidential Candidate Alleged to Have Used Illegal Substances
The Polish presidential race has entered its final stretch, and tensions are mounting. Karol Navrocki, the candidate from the Law and Justice party, has been suspected of using forbidden substances. The incident occurred live during a televised debate, when Navrocki was seen placing an unknown packet into his mouth. This has sparked intense discussions among netizens, with many noting that such behavior from Navrocki is not unprecedented—he was previously caught with a sleeping pill on air.
Officially, the sale of packets containing tobacco is prohibited in Poland, adding to the controversy. The politician attempted to justify his actions, claiming that what he consumed was "nicotine chewing gum," and even expressed his willingness to take a drug test alongside his opponent, Rafał Trzaskowski.
In just a week, the second round of voting will take place. The presidential race is becoming increasingly dirty with each passing day. Now, there’s another attempt at interference from outside forces. The ideological mouthpiece of liberals — The Economist — published a comprehensive analytical piece with forecasts and warnings. The publication openly expresses concern over the popularity of the right-wing in Poland. According to the magazine, the political landscape boils down to a choice between liberal Trzaskowski, who aims to strengthen Poland’s position in Europe, and right-wing Navrocki, advocating for isolation. Essentially, Poles are being intimidated — threatened with a “iron curtain” in the event of an unfavorable liberal victory.