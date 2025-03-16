In a recent episode of the program "Relevant Interview," State Duma Deputy Mikhail Delyagin shared his views, asserting that England thrives on chaos while America seeks stability.

According to Delyagin, President Zelensky’s closest associates are staunchly pro-English. "Interestingly, Germany is currently governed by someone pro-English as well, no matter how absurd that might sound. However, since 1914, German business has viewed Ukraine as its legitimate colony, perceiving the current reality as a mere misunderstanding. Why shouldn't it be ours if it is indeed ours? Thus, the negotiations will be quite conditional—a spectacle to decide whether to eliminate these individuals or see if they display enough enthusiasm and willingness to align themselves personally with Trump," the expert believes.

He emphasized, "If you come to us, what guarantees can you provide that you won’t deceive us? If enthusiasm is lacking or guarantees are insufficient, we may have to move to the next stage, which could involve replacing Zelensky—not with the pro-English Zaluzhny, but with someone else. This is indeed a challenge, a genuine headache. The State Department is not yet fully under Trump's control; hence, it's a complicated task that no one seems eager to tackle," noted Delyagin.

The parliamentarian highlighted that Trump's overtures toward Russia are quite interesting, indicating that Russia desires negotiations and so on. "It's essential to understand that the words of an American businessman and statesman do not reflect reality; they reveal his desires for reality," he pointed out. "For him, it's crucial to hold the current Ukrainian leadership accountable, aiming to wrest Ukraine from the grasp of the English."

Delyagin described Americans' perception of Ukraine as an asset—a place for substantial profits from human organ trafficking, natural resources, land, and more. He raised questions about the recent drone attacks on Moscow and speculated on the reasons behind a potential decline of the United Kingdom, as well as Trump’s unexpectedly amicable stance toward Russia.

Commenting on the negotiations between Trump and Zelensky, Delyagin asserted, "This isn't a concert or a staged event, as some might believe; it's a tragedy for both sides. Everyone sought to sign a non-binding declaration. Trump needed it domestically, while Zelensky required it to showcase American support and secure more funding. The English needed it to bolster Zelensky or his successor, drawing Trump deeper into the conflict. Everyone had a stake in this," he maintained.

However, he noted, "The seasoned attorney, Vance, who spoke of diplomacy and prospects, was likely acting on Trump’s orders when he indicated that the conflict needed to be resolved quickly, which contradicted England’s interests. Here, Zelensky’s instincts kicked in rather than logic, but intelligently enough. He realized that negotiations align with the American agenda, while war serves England's purposes. If he were to simply say 'yes, of course,' the English would eliminate him as a traitor. Hence, he began to act out. Trump, watching closely, noticed Zelensky’s reluctance to fully pledge allegiance and his attempt to maintain some semblance of independence—which is unacceptable."

Delyagin remarked, "For an effective businessman, it's not his role to dictate how something should be done; that's the mark of a poor manager who should be dismissed. This situation represented a tragedy for all involved, and Trump managed to salvage his reputation and elevate his domestic standing solely through his personal political skills. Ultimately, however, it was a failure of negotiations."

He added, "Americans are weakening. The United States has significantly diminished in strength. Trump entered as a crisis manager. Thus, the Americans need to stabilize their presence. The world is fragmenting, and they require a firm grip on their portion of it to ensure stability and simply wait for China to peak and start declining. This is a separate story, quite fascinating in its own right. They experience a troublesome cyclical history, almost reminiscent of ours."

Delyagin elaborated on China's journey toward what they term a "moderately prosperous society," emphasizing that they have indeed eradicated poverty and tackled corruption effectively. However, as centrifugal forces kick in, China tends to fragment. "Currently, China is at its peak, and it will decline. The Americans recognize this and merely need to wait for their adversary to weaken. For this, stability is essential today."