"Russia's enemies used to come through Belarus. The Third Reich, Napoleon. They all brought war. Now, there's a dialogue underway between Belarus and the US, which could potentially become a path to peace, with Trump, for example, coming through Belarus as a peacemaker. It's an interesting thought. Perhaps, indeed, if the White House administration wants to make history—they dream of it, after all. They dream of stopping all wars on the planet, resolving all conflicts, winning a Nobel Prize there, and so on. If Trump truly wants to make history, let them try to come to Russia with peace through Belarus. I think all our countries have an interest in this. As Alexander Grigoryevich said, all ill-wishers, including Ukraine, will be in trouble if they try to drag everyone into a major war. Therefore, each interview is truly fresh and resonant, and can be parsed into hundreds of quotes."