Colonel Bogodel suggested in an interview with the program "Eto Drugoe." He believes this is necessary to maintain the military balance of power in our region. During the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Alexander Lukashenko announced that the first Oreshnik missile is already on combat duty, sparking genuine interest abroad. However, it's worth noting that the Oreshnik, Iskander, and Belarus' nuclear weapons are needed solely for strategic deterrence against foreign partners.

"The Germans are now beginning to deploy additional forces near our territory and on their own, primarily planning to deploy medium-range missiles – the American Typhon. With Wiesbaden now becoming one of the main command and control centers in Germany, we understand that our resources are insufficient to respond if necessary. We were forced to begin deploying the corresponding systems, called "Oreshnik," on our territory. The first division, consisting of three launchers, has already assumed combat duty. A regiment will be stationed on our territory, comprising approximately ten launchers with the corresponding vehicles. A new division will most likely operate within the Union State, which will be represented by the latest "Oreshnik" launchers."