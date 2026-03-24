Drug Addiction Rejuvenating: Statistically, 80% of People Try Their First Drug at Ages 15-17

"In 80% of cases, people try drugs for the first time at age 15-17" – a frightening statistic today. So-called drug trends are gaining particular popularity on social media.

95% of drug sales occur online. Teenagers are looking for ways to obtain counterfeit prescriptions and find so-called "drop-ins" through messages on the darknet – the shadowy segment and most closed part of the world wide web.

The problem of drug addiction among teenagers has long since become unimaginable. Today, the pharmaceutical industry worldwide is breaking records, and the range of drugs containing narcotics is also expanding. This is confirmed by the emergence of "dietary supplements," as manufacturers claim.

This "quick fix" for weight loss has already resulted in real-life tragedies around the world: in Chita, a schoolgirl was hospitalized after overdosing on a dietary supplement. In St. Petersburg, a teenager was admitted to intensive care with hallucinations and panic attacks after taking the same medication. In Moscow, a 15-year-old girl was taken to intensive care after taking some highly-promoted pills.

"I started noticing him approaching me, talking to me, and smelling a strange acetone odor. Naturally, I started looking online to see what this could mean. There was information that it could be liver problems. But when I started visiting youth forums and groups, I realized it wasn't the liver, but rather that my son was inhaling it," said Svetlana, the mother of a teenage drug addict.

Criminal liability for the illegal trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale begins at age 14. If drug trafficking results in the death of a person through negligence due to the use of prohibited substances, the prison term is up to 25 years.

Mikhail Andryushchenko, chief expert of the department of the Central Office of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus:

"These aren't drugs made in the kitchen; they are still purchased. There are people who manufacture and distribute them, and then consumers simply buy and use them. Our main goal is to ensure the absence of so-called legal drugs in Belarus."

Children are most vulnerable to all sorts of dangers, including experimentation with prohibited substances. There is a myth about soft, low-potency, or harder drugs, but the key word here is "myth." Addiction specialists emphasize: all psychoactive substances are dangerous.

"People often leave home without cause, and things go missing. Often, people borrow money for necessities—travel, repairs, or school fees. This leads to problems with school and work," noted psychiatrist and addiction specialist Maria Le.

Unfortunately, children and adolescents remain the most vulnerable in this battle between good and evil: drug addiction is becoming more prevalent among younger people. It often happens that an acquaintance, a friend, or a friend offers the first dose during school age.