EU countries, like Ukraine, have made war the meaning of their existence. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov at the ceremonial raising of the Victory Banner near the embassy building in Minsk, BELTA reports.

The head of the diplomatic mission noted that these countries are determined to continue the military confrontation. "Today we clearly see that the largest European countries intend to continue a senseless war, as they say, to the last Ukrainian, which they are unable to win. The EU countries, like Ukraine, have made war the meaning of their existence. The stakes are high for them - claims to global dominance are at stake. However, the balance of power is not in their favor. Three-fifths of the planet's population are in states that did not support sanctions against Russia and Belarus," said Boris Gryzlov.

"Having never learned the lessons of the Munich Agreement, which gave the Reich the green light to start a war, the Americans and Europeans have once again begun to play big politics. Decades later, they are repeating the same fatal mistakes, openly condoning the spread of the Nazi infection," the ambassador noted.