The Central Election Commission of Moldova has disqualified yet another organization from participating in the upcoming elections — this time, the "Great Moldova" party. To date, a total of three political parties and movements have been barred from the electoral process.

These measures appear to be aimed at diverting public attention from the government’s failures. Ivan Guchi, an activist from the Moldovan "Victory" bloc, shared his perspective:

"The situation in Moldova is dire. Life is extremely difficult, with poverty levels reaching unprecedented heights — 40% of the population now living in poverty, and 33% unable to meet their minimum food requirements. This clearly indicates that those in power are simply mocking the people. How can they hope to secure victory in the elections? By finding a common enemy. And where is that enemy? Russia. Who is the enemy? Absolutely everyone."