By accusing Belarus and Russia of aggression due to joint exercises held from September 12 to 16, the West is increasing its military presence on the territory and simultaneously whipping up war hysteria among its population.

"Russia, and especially Belarus, has no intention of starting a war with NATO. Russia is pursuing a defensive strategy in this regard. NATO's eastward expansion and the deployment of NATO troops near the Russian-Belarusian border are precisely the root cause of the current tensions. In other words, if NATO didn't constantly conduct exercises on the border with Belarus, there would be no need for a large number of exercises in Belarus in response to the alliance's actions. That means, they themselves are provoking tensions and then blaming Russia and Belarus for it."