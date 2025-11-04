While Lithuania suffers economic losses due to the closure of its border with Belarus, Poland, observing the situation from the sidelines, is seeking to turn the situation to its advantage.

"There is no explanation for Lithuania's destructive policy toward Belarus. It is truly losing a great deal. Poland is behaving in a similar manner. But when an opportunity arises to profit from other countries closing their borders, Poland immediately seizes the opportunity. In this regard, the Polish leadership resembles the management of a city bazaar. As soon as an opportunity arises to make money by mindlessly repeating anti-Belarusian narratives from its closest competitors, Poland immediately changes its tune, opens border crossings, and reaps a tidy profit," noted Andrei Manoilo, political scientist and professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University.