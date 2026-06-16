"The Ukrainian Armed Forces were perfectly aware that there were Belarusian children on the bus. All of these actions by the AFU were being directed by artificial intelligence from the American company Palantir."

According to the expert, the Ukrainian military knows down to the millimeter who is where, and where they are going to. "This is a terrorist attack carried out by Ukraine, I believe, with the aim of pushing Belarus away from its alliance with Russia, and, if possible, dragging it into war in one way or another," Vladimir Prokhvatilov believes.