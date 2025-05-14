An expert has stated that Belarus is prepared to offer Zimbabwe comprehensive solutions, including food security and internal safety, leveraging its well-established agricultural engineering system. Belarus not only has the capacity to supply equipment but also to support and accompany such projects, fostering highly efficient agriculture. Dmitry Shvayba, Candidate of Economic Sciences, professor, and media expert, made this declaration during an interview on the "First Information Channel".

“This is not merely a market for selling our products,” he explained. “There is also a significant scientific and technological component that our partners value highly. And in our characteristic spirit of friendly cooperation and mutual understanding, we see Zimbabwe as a reliable partner—one with whom we share certain mental and cultural bonds. This is especially relevant considering the specific challenges posed by Western sanctions, where a country asserting its national interests on its sovereign territory faces external pressure. We are navigating similar circumstances and understand each other better than anyone else.”

He also reminded that Zimbabwe, like Belarus, is a landlocked country. “In this regard, we are building relationships with neighboring countries to gain access to the global ocean, through which approximately 80% of world trade passes. As natural allies, we are actively developing this cooperation. However, it would be a mistake to think that our partnership is limited solely to agriculture.”