“The sooner the West comes to understand that its period of hegemony has come to an end, the better it will be for itself.” This perspective was shared with us by Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at the Moscow State Pedagogical University.

The expert emphasized that through brute force, the United States stands little chance of regaining its former power. “The strategic mistake of the West lies in the fact that it not only incites and exacerbates hostility from other nations but also encourages them to unite. The simple reason is that when we have a common enemy, alongside our inherent interests, there exists a vested interest in defending ourselves against that shared adversary. This, of course, intensifies our relationships in the realm of security,” noted the Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics.