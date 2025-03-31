3.65 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.39 BYN
For the First Time in History: A Space Flight Over Poles of Earth
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byIn a historic milestone, a crewed spacecraft has embarked on an orbital mission over the poles of the Earth for the very first time
For the First Time in History: A Space Flight Over Poles of Earthnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/76417d03-6524-4cff-b68e-230d935e6a6a/conversions/5b0b6551-3bb1-47be-ac62-7795ef003bca-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
In a historic milestone, a crewed spacecraft has embarked on an orbital mission over the poles of the Earth for the very first time.
While most journeys through the cosmos have typically traversed the mid-latitudes, this group of private astronauts is poised to explore uncharted territories.
The expedition's crew comprises a Maltese businessman, the first female astronaut from Germany, an Australian researcher, and a Norwegian filmmaker.
For several days, the Crew Dragon will gather data on the polar ice caps and the climatic characteristics of Earth's remote corners.