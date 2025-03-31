Watch onlineTV Programm
For the First Time in History: A Space Flight Over Poles of Earth

In a historic milestone, a crewed spacecraft has embarked on an orbital mission over the poles of the Earth for the very first time.

While most journeys through the cosmos have typically traversed the mid-latitudes, this group of private astronauts is poised to explore uncharted territories.

The expedition's crew comprises a Maltese businessman, the first female astronaut from Germany, an Australian researcher, and a Norwegian filmmaker.

For several days, the Crew Dragon will gather data on the polar ice caps and the climatic characteristics of Earth's remote corners.