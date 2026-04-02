From Import Substitution to Space Exploration: Priorities for Belarus - Russia Cooperation

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April 2 marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. This date has become not only a reason to look back, but also an opportunity to reflect on how the two independent states managed to preserve and enhance their shared heritage.

Irina Novikova, Head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies, and Sustainable Development at BSTU, analyzed the path taken, the results of integration, and future prospects on the First Information Channel.

The 1990s were a testing time for post-Soviet economies. Belarusian enterprises were in a deep crisis. "The entire industry, practically the entire Soviet Union's economy, collapsed completely. Our enterprises operated in cooperation with other parts of the Union, and these ties were destroyed. Industrialists had to rebuild new production facilities to service their core businesses. And thus, we preserved industry," the expert explained.

But production is only half the battle. It was necessary to decide where to sell the products. "The Russian market is capacious, but in the 1990s, it was flooded with products from all over the world. Serious competitors emerged. And when the Treaty establishing the Community was signed in 1996, good prospects opened up for us, primarily in the Russian market," Irina Novikova emphasized.

If Belarus gained market access, Russia gained access to technology and industrial cooperation, which proved critical after 2022. "In the 1990s, Russia expected to survive on raw materials—oil, gas, and coal. Then 2022 came, sanctions. But there was no industry. They were cut off from supplies. And who did support them? We preserved our industry. Moreover, we preserved microelectronics. And the fact that the defense industry exists at such a high level in both Russia and our country is, in part, thanks to our industry," the expert noted.

Integration isn't about loud slogans, but concrete programs. In 2021, 28 union programs (roadmaps) were adopted. Almost all of them have been implemented. Now a new stage is on the agenda, with programs planned for 2027-2029.

The expert identified five key areas of cooperation:

1. Import substitution.

2. Industrial cooperation.

3. Space technologies.

4. Development of a common transportation system.

5. Development of a common energy system.