From microelectronics to electric cars. Belarusian science offers cutting-edge developments
Belarusian science strives to keep up with global trends and offers advanced developments. This was discussed during the session of the General Assembly of the National Academy of Sciences in Minsk.
Today, our specialists work in all areas - from microelectronics and space to new materials and agricultural technologies. Just for the last year more than 300 developments were introduced into the economy.
Among them are ultrapure quartz glass for microelectronics, RNA vaccines against oncology, and a small series of electric cars.
Electric motorcycle development project was carried out in cooperation with Motovelozavod. Scientists are paying more and more attention to artificial intelligence. Another priority is biotechnology. Novelties in the group of plant growth stimulators, means for protection against pests and diseases appear on a regular basis.
Russia remains the leader among all countries in terms of the number of joint initiatives in the scientific sphere. Today, scientists from the two countries are building a common scientific and technological space. The focus of attention is on space, energy, microelectronics, artificial intelligence, as well as human health and agriculture. A new remote sensing satellite is currently under development. At the same time, scientists are jointly developing intelligent electronics, robots and electric motors for cars, laser systems for communication systems.