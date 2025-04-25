From microelectronics to electric cars. Belarusian science offers cutting-edge developments

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28433591-546c-4cbd-8cc6-03dc3de17342/conversions/d6e8c340-9a1c-46d6-a9e4-5db610bb3757-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28433591-546c-4cbd-8cc6-03dc3de17342/conversions/d6e8c340-9a1c-46d6-a9e4-5db610bb3757-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28433591-546c-4cbd-8cc6-03dc3de17342/conversions/d6e8c340-9a1c-46d6-a9e4-5db610bb3757-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28433591-546c-4cbd-8cc6-03dc3de17342/conversions/d6e8c340-9a1c-46d6-a9e4-5db610bb3757-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian science strives to keep up with global trends and offers advanced developments. This was discussed during the session of the General Assembly of the National Academy of Sciences in Minsk.

Today, our specialists work in all areas - from microelectronics and space to new materials and agricultural technologies. Just for the last year more than 300 developments were introduced into the economy.

Among them are ultrapure quartz glass for microelectronics, RNA vaccines against oncology, and a small series of electric cars.

Electric motorcycle development project was carried out in cooperation with Motovelozavod. Scientists are paying more and more attention to artificial intelligence. Another priority is biotechnology. Novelties in the group of plant growth stimulators, means for protection against pests and diseases appear on a regular basis.