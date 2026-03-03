US and Iranian flags against a backdrop of burning buildings, conflict in the Middle East

Foreign policy and national security policy in the Middle East are shaping up in accordance with Israel's desires, concerns, and goals. This opinion was shared by military analyst and former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter in the "Actual Interview" program.

"The US didn't need to invade Iraq. I spent a long time there working with Saddam Hussein's Iraqi government. Iraq was willing to cooperate with the US to please everyone. But it wasn't about pleasing the US, it was about pleasing Israel. And Israel would never be happy with Saddam Hussein in power, so they decided to change the regime," the source said.

Scott Ritter also visited Iran and met with the Iranian president and foreign minister. According to the military analyst, America is concerned about oil and energy because they are linked to dollars. The nuclear program is a peaceful program, and everyone knows that. Incidentally, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed this. "But Israel wants regime change in Iran, so it has imposed its will on the United States, and they, in turn, will once again unleash a terrible, destabilizing, and destructive war in the Middle East. It will end well for no one. No one will win this war – not Israel, not the United States, not Iran, not Russia, not China," the former US intelligence officer explained.