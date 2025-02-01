President Lukashenko's announcement of a five-year quality plan in the army was perceived almost as an order. The main resources for reaching a new defense level are intelligence, management, and efficiency. The military will have shorter deadlines and increased ranges and accuracy when performing tasks. All these guidelines are implemented in combat training.

The five-year quality plan announced by the President of the country is not only about industrial goods and the style of work at enterprises. It is also about the army. The troops will not sit on the sidelines, waiting for high-quality products from manufacturers. Today, quality is a lever for increasing defense capability.

Belarus does not extract natural resources in countless quantities, and therefore we cannot painlessly inflate our GDP in a military direction. In addition, Minsk is not eager to join the arms race persistently proposed to us by the West. To put it mildly, we may not be able to handle it. These subsidized NATO neighbors are buying weapons in unprecedented quantities. Belarus is trying to level the imbalance not in the quantitative plane. And not even by deploying nuclear weapons - this is the last argument. Our balancer is the impeccable competence and efficiency of each and every one - at the frontal level, on the flanks and in the rear.

"The Year of Quality and the current five-year plan for quality are the most relevant development strategy at this historical stage, our response to the challenges of the time, the issue of national sovereignty," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko, speaking at the Ceremony of presenting the symbols of the State Quality Mark.

He drew attention to the fact that now is the time of fierce competition in all areas - from production to civil society.

"Quality is both the end result and the path. This is our main resource, along with hard work, intelligence and discipline, thanks to which we live in an independent country despite unprecedented pressure. The last thirty years were peaceful and creative, the President stated.

Today, the Casus Belli is in our favor - low-quality combat training. Any gap in the training of units and formations would have already been used by opponents. And it will be, if it appears.

Numerous provocations on the border is the reconnaissance of our military capabilities. And therefore, the Belarusian army is in a state of permanent competition with the war. It is necessary to act at maximum. And if, for example, the range of the Polonez MLRS is 300 km, then missilemen learn to strike at exactly this distance. Day and night. And right now near Osipovichi.

Division commander:

"We have a schedule for managing missile strikes, which outlines the tasks for time, in stages. Up to 10 tasks. At least two of them - at night."

The Belarusian army is well aware: quality is an intellect-dependent category. The human factor can both nullify and multiply the effectiveness of any equipment. For this reason, the formations specifically determine the ability of each soldier to work in a certain place. For example, it is not difficult for an IT specialist to master even modern radar stations in three months. This is what happened to recruit Dmitry Kudlasevich.

Dmitry Kudlasevich, commander of a low-altitude radio complex:

"Here I carry out combat duty tasks for air defense. The work is interesting. It requires attentiveness, alertness. This is labor-intensive work. We conduct reconnaissance 24 hours a day. A mistake can cost human lives."

By the way, after demobilization, if necessary, Dmitry, like all reservists, will promptly and accurately return to their radio complexes, guns, and tanks. Due to this approach, Belarus can afford not to radically increase the army in peacetime, which is what everyone around is doing. Our troops remain a compact organism.